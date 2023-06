New Suit - Employment

United Airlines was sued Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Patterson Law Firm and Seham Seham Meltz & Petersen on behalf of a pilot who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in violation of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03900, Bumpus v. United Airlines Inc.

June 20, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

William Michael Bumpus

Patterson Law Firm

defendants

United Airlines Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination