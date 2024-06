News From Law.com

After five months of Elizabeth Monteleone's serving as Bumble's chief legal officer on an interim basis, the company has given her the job on a permanent basis. Monteleone has been with the Austin, Texas-based online dating and networking app since 2018. She succeeds Laura Franco, who left in February to take the chief legal officer job at two public companies, Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment.

Internet & Social Media

June 18, 2024, 9:43 AM

