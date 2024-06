News From Law.com

The recipient of the 2024 Southeastern Legal Awards Diversity Initiative winner at a ceremony honoring award recipients on June 20. Firms of all sizes embracing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. were eligible to apply. This year, a Georgia-based firm previously known as Bullock Ward Mason won the race, with finalists including McGuireWoods, Moore & Van Allen, the Smith Anderson Law Firm and Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers.

June 26, 2024, 3:10 PM