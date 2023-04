New Suit - Employment

Hearst Communications was sued Friday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Harman Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00909, Bullitt v. Hearst Communications, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 28, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Kendrea Bullitt

Plaintiffs

The Harman Firm, LLP

defendants

Hearst Communications Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination