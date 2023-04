Who Got The Work

Salvatore A. Clemente of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for American United Life Insurance Co. in a pending insurance lawsuit. The case, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed Feb. 27 in Ohio Northern District Court by the Law Office of John Stalzer on behalf of the Estate of Eric Bullion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:23-cv-00390, Bullion et al v. Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 14, 2023, 5:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Abby Bullion

Denise Bullion

Hannah Bullion

Jenna Bullion

Molly Bullion

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of John Stalzer

defendants

Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company

American United Life Insurance Company

John Doe Insurance Agent

John Doe Insurance Company

Railroad Marketing Specialists, LLC

United of Omaha Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute