New Suit

Standard Life and Accident Insurance, Railroad Marketing Specialist and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was brought by the Law Office of John Stalzer on behalf of the estate of Eric Bullion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00390, Estate of Eric Bullion et al. v. Standard Life and Accident Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 6:43 PM