New Suit - Securities

Block & Leviton and Morris Kandinov LLP filed a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court against First Trust Advisors and its board of trustees. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Bulldog Investors and other plaintiffs, seek a declaration that trustee nominees were improperly rejected due to the defendants' failure to obtain a quorum at the annual meeting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11034, Bulldog Investors LLP et al v. First Trust Advisors L.P. et al.

Massachusetts

May 10, 2023, 2:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Bulldog Investors LLP

High Income Securities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Block & Leviton

defendants

Denise M. Keefe

First Trust Advisors L.P.

James A. Bowen

Niel B. Nielson

Richard E. Erickson

Robert F. Keith

Thomas R. Kadlec

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims