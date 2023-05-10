Block & Leviton and Morris Kandinov LLP filed a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court against First Trust Advisors and its board of trustees. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Bulldog Investors and other plaintiffs, seek a declaration that trustee nominees were improperly rejected due to the defendants' failure to obtain a quorum at the annual meeting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11034, Bulldog Investors LLP et al v. First Trust Advisors L.P. et al.
