Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels and Correctional Officer Venna Linvall to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly deficient medical care, was filed by Myers Smith Wallace on behalf of inmate Amber L. Bullard. The case is 1:23-cv-00063, Bullard v. Nevels et al.

Government

February 14, 2023, 12:22 PM