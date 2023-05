Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Chesapeake Operating LLC and Chesapeake Louisiana LP to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, over the improper payment of oil and gas royalties, was filed by Davidson Summers APLC on behalf of Glenwood Lee Bullard. The case is 1:23-cv-00565, Bullard v. Chesapeake Louisiana, L.P. et al.

Energy

May 02, 2023, 6:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Glenwood Lee Bullard

defendants

Chesapeake Operating, LLC

Chesapeake Louisiana, L.P.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract