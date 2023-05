Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Alco Management and Birmingham Tower Apartments to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a tenant who claims she suffered a fracture due to flooding. The case is 2:23-cv-00566, Bullard v. Alco Management, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

May 03, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Bullard

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan Birmingham, PLLC

defendants

Alco Management, Inc.

Birmingham Towers, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims