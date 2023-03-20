Bull Demand Nets $3M Settlement With Trucking Insurer: Insid...

News From Law.com

After a demand letter sent to a trucking company's insurer failed to spur negotiations in a wrongful-death claim, a team of Georgia plaintiff attorneys decided to take a page out of a trial guide book. By shifting the focus of their next demand letter from the insurer to the insured, plaintiff counsel said the defendants became the most persuasive advocates for settlement. Now the plaintiff team of Princenthal, May, & Wilson and Starrett & Harris attorneys is outlining how the strategy helped them overcome a series of factual hurdles to secure a $3 million tender.

March 20, 2023, 10:01 AM

