New Suit

United Airlines and Addis Travel & Tours were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Schneberg Law and Bohrer & Lukeman on behalf of Corine Bula, whose child was allegedly injured by scalding liquid on a flight. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00618, Bula v. United Airlines Inc. et al.