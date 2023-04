Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Franklin & Prokopik on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, to Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Eric F. Saavedra on behalf of Hugo Buitron and Patricia Cajas Flores. The case is 1:23-cv-01078, Buitron et al v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Hugo Buitron

Patricia Cajas Flores

Plaintiffs

Blank Kim, P.C.

defendants

Tractor Supply Company

defendant counsels

Franklin Prokopik

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims