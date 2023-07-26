Removed To Federal Court

General Electric on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Downtown L.A. Law Group on behalf of Tatiana Builes, who claims that she was severely injured when a defective Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine manufactured by the defendant malfunctioned mid-use. The defendant is represented by Greenberg Traurig. The case is 2:23-cv-06032, Builes v. General Electric Company (U.S.), a New York corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 26, 2023, 2:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Tatiana Builes

defendants

General Electric Company (U.S.), a New York corp.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims