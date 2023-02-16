New Suit - Employment

Building Management Associates filed a lawsuit against former employees Salvatore Gigante, grandnephew of the late Bronx priest and community activist Louis Gigante, and Latoya Allen on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pryor Cashman, accuses the defendants of misappropriating nearly $300,000 in corporate funds and refusing to repay a loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01340, Building Management Associates Inc. v. Gigante et al.

Real Estate

February 16, 2023, 8:00 PM