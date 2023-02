Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hood Law Firm on Friday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment naming Arch Specialty Insurance and Western World Insurance to South Carolina District Court. The suit, concerning underlying litigation alleging defective construction, was filed by Simons & Dean and Howell, Gibson and Hughes on behalf of Builders FirstSource. The case is 2:23-cv-00569, Builders FirstSource-Southeast Group, LLC v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 3:24 PM