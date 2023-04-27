Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Specialty Insurance and AIG subsidiary Western World Insurance to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, filed by Simons & Dean and Howell, Gibson and Hughes on behalf of Builders FirstSource, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff is entitled to insurance coverage in an underlying lawsuit arising from a construction defect. The case is 2:23-cv-01751, Builders FirstSource - Southeast Group, LLC v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company and Western World Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Builders FirstSource - Southeast Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Simons And Dean

defendants

Arch Specialty Insurance Company and Western World Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute