New Suit - Trade Secrets & Employment Contract

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets and breach of employment contract Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Builder Services Group. The suit targets two former Builder Services employees and Advanced Green Insulation for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in order to solicit Builder Services' customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11375, Builder Services Group, Inc. v. Harkins et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 20, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Builder Services Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Advanced Green Insulation, Inc.

Israel Aparecido Barroso

Michael Harkins

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract