Who Got The Work

Matthew W. Costello of Nixon Peabody has entered an appearance for State Street Corp., a Boston-based financial holding company, and State Street Severance Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 29 in Massachusetts District Court by attorney Jonathan M. Feigenbaum on behalf of Robert Buiaroski, accuses the defendants of wrongfully refusing to pay severance benefits to the plaintiff after he was involuntarily terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:23-cv-12241, Buiaroski v. State Street Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 13, 2023, 7:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Buiaroski

Plaintiffs

Jonathan M. Feigenbaum

defendants

State Street Corporation

State Street Severance Plan

defendant counsels

Nixon Peabody

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations