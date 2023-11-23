Amir M. Nassihi, Nykeemah McClendon and Rodrigo Salas of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have stepped in to represent Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The suit, for claims under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed Oct. 9 in California Northern District Court by California Consumer Attorneys on behalf of the purchaser of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz C300 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts, is 5:23-cv-05148, Bui v. Mercedes-Benz U.S.A., LLC.
Automotive
November 23, 2023, 8:19 AM