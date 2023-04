Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mayer Brown on Wednesday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Citibank and Cenlar Capital Corp. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Fernando Leone on behalf of Dung Bui. The case is 5:23-cv-01779, Bui v. Citibank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 13, 2023, 5:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Dung Bui

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

Cenlar Capital Corporation

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action