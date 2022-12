Removed To Federal Court

Amazon removed a consumer class action to California Northern District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by Milstein Jackson Fairchild & Wade, accuses the defendant of violating the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act by threatening to void its Echo Show 10 warranty if consumers used third-party repair services. Amazon is represented by Covington & Burling. The case is 5:22-cv-08913, Bui v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

December 16, 2022, 12:12 PM