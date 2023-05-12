New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Tesla was hit with a consumer class action Friday in California Northern District Court concerning the company's model S and X vehicles. The complaint, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Attorney West Seattle, accuses the company of intentionally creating automatic software updates which secretly reduce the driving range and deplete the battery of the vehicles by 20% or more. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02321, Bui-Ford et al v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

May 12, 2023, 1:24 PM

Plaintiffs

David Bui-Ford

Igor Kravchenko

Lucas Butler

Micah Siegal

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

