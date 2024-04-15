Who Got The Work

Cole Schotz members Joseph Barbiere, Eric S. Latzer and Rachel A. Mongiello have entered appearances for Able C&C US in a pending consumer class action related to the marketing and sale of the defendant's sunscreen products. The case, filed Feb. 28 in New Jersey District Court by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith and Dwoskin | Wasdin LLP, contends that the products are falsely advertised as being 'waterproof.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:24-cv-01157, Bui et al v. Able C&C US, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 15, 2024, 8:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Katherine Bui

Rita Le

Shanida Younvanich

Youngshin An

Plaintiffs

Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP

defendants

Able C&C Co. Ltd.

Able C&C US, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cole Schotz

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product