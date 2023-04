New Suit - ERISA

Voya Financial and Associated Banc-Corp. were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, seeking disability benefits, was filed by Hawks Quindel S.C. on behalf of Sara Buhrandt. The case is 2:23-cv-00475, Buhrandt v. Associated Banc-Corp et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2023, 1:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Sara Buhrandt

Plaintiffs

Hawks Quindel

defendants

Associated Banc-Corp

Voya Financial

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations