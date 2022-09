Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brown & James on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Walgreens to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Linus Baker on behalf of Miranda Buhlig, who claims Walgreens provided her minor child with a COVID-19 vaccine without her consent. The case is 3:22-cv-05064, Buhlig v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 01, 2022, 4:58 PM