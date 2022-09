Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against the University of South Florida to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for alleged discrimination on the basis of race and gender, was filed by Squires & Ryan on behalf of Andrew Bugajski. The case is 8:22-cv-02016, Bugajski v. University of South Florida Board of Trustees.

Education

September 01, 2022, 4:50 PM