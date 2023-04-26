Buffered From the Highest Highs and Lowest Lows, Midmarket F...

News From Law.com

Results from the 2023 Am Law 100 have put a numerical face on a year of meager gains for the industry's most well-resourced firms. When compared to the 50 highest-grossing midsize firms, another insight comes into focus: in terms of year-over-year revenue and profitability increases, midsize firms outperformed their Am Law 100 counterparts. While the Am Law 100 collectively grew revenue by 2.7% and saw net income drop by 2.7%, the top 50 highest grossing midsize law firms surveyed by ALM Intelligence outperformed them with a collective 5.4% increase to revenue and 5.1% increase to net income.

