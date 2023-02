Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a consumer class action against General Motors to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Olivier & Schreiber and Conn Law, contends that the defendant's 2020 Chevrolet Traverses are inappropriately labeled as all-wheel drive when they are front-wheel drive. The case is3:23-cv-00739, Buffenmyer et al v. General Motors LLC.