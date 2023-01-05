Buffalos Lippes Mathias Triples IP Bench Via Combo With Clev...

News From Law.com

Buffalo-based business law firm Lippes Mathias finalized a combination earlier this month with Cleveland-based intellectual property firm Fay Sharpe, tripling the former firm's headcount of intellectual property counsel. Effective on Jan. 1, the combination comes at a time when law firms have increased recruitment focus on solidifying their bench of IP capabilities with the aim of helping corporates clients protect trade secrets, patents and trademarks. "Right now, patents have become really important for our clients and our startups," said Scott Thompson, a Lippes Mathias partner who has served as leader of the IP team at the firm since 2021.

