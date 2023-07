Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Novus International to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Arnold & Smith on behalf of Buffalo Warren Co. The case is 3:23-cv-00433, Buffalo-Warren Company, LLC v. Novus International, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 19, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Buffalo-Warren Company, LLC

defendants

Novus International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract