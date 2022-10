New Suit - Patent

Spotify was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Farnan LLP and Antonelli Harrington & Thompson on behalf of Buffalo Patents LLC, asserts a patent pertaining to a system for managing conference calls. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01335, Buffalo Patents LLC v. Spotify Technology S.A. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 11, 2022, 4:16 PM