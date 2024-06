News From Law.com

The New York State Bar Assohas ciation's first female president, respected Buffalo attorney Maryann Saccomando Freedman, passed away at 89. The association's president from 1987-88, she was also the first state bar leader to visit all 62 counties to gain a broader perspective of the bar's needs.

New York

June 13, 2024, 6:30 PM

