Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins and Shearman & Sterling have stepped in to defend American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Feb. 2 in Massachusetts District Court by Berman Tabacco, alleges that the airlines' 'Northeast Alliance' agreement to coordinate routes at Boston Logan, JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty is anticompetitive. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, is 1:23-cv-10281, Buehler v. American Airlines Group Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 20, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Dianne Buehler

Plaintiffs

Berman Tabacco

defendants

American Airlines Group Inc.

JetBlue Airways Corporation

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Shearman & Sterling

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations