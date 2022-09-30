New Suit - Class Action

Rumble, a video-sharing website, was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Herrera Kennedy LLP and Burns Charest LLP, pursues claims on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02237, Buechler et al v. Rumble, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 30, 2022, 7:06 AM