Frost Brown Todd sued Mystic Powerboats and other defendants on Friday in Florida Middle District Court to enjoin the sale and delivery of a multi-million dollar, custom-built powerboat. The suit, brought on behalf of Andrew Budzinski, claims that the defendants are poised to sell a vessel that the plaintiff contracted to purchase and secured with a $1.8 million deposit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01039, Budzinski v. Mystic Powerboats, Inc. et al.
Florida
June 03, 2023, 1:28 PM