New Suit - Contract

Frost Brown Todd sued Mystic Powerboats and other defendants on Friday in Florida Middle District Court to enjoin the sale and delivery of a multi-million dollar, custom-built powerboat. The suit, brought on behalf of Andrew Budzinski, claims that the defendants are poised to sell a vessel that the plaintiff contracted to purchase and secured with a $1.8 million deposit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01039, Budzinski v. Mystic Powerboats, Inc. et al.

Florida

June 03, 2023, 1:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Budzinski

Plaintiffs

Frost Brown Todd

defendants

John Cosker

Marinex International, Inc.

Mark Belisle

Mystic Powerboats, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct