Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at MB Law Group on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against freight broker Lee Bowe Co., EZH Inc. and EBR Inc. to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Davis Rothwell Earle & Xochihua on behalf of Budget Rent-a-Car and PV Holdings Corp., centers on alleged damage to nine vehicles that were contracted for transport by the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01465, Budget Rent A Car System, Inc. et al v. Lee Bowe Company et al.

Automotive

October 01, 2022, 11:48 AM