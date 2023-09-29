Who Got The Work

R. Leland Evans and Scott A. Fenton of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote and Michael G. Bongiorno and Tamar Kaplan-Marans of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have entered appearances for Norfolk Southern and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The suit, which focuses on a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, was filed Sept. 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Murray Murphy Moul & Basil. The suit accuses the defendants of filing false public reports about the safety and efficiency of Norfolk's operations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:23-cv-04175, Bucks County Employees Retirement System v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2023, 9:44 AM

