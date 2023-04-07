Who Got The Work

R. Leland Evans and Scott A. Fenton of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote have entered appearances for Norfolk Southern and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The case, arising from the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, was filed March 16 in Ohio Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Murray Murphy Moul & Basil. The complaint accuses the defendants of filing false public reports about the safety and efficiency of Norfolk's operations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson, is 2:23-cv-00982, Bucks County Employees Retirement System v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 07, 2023, 7:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Bucks County Employees Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Murray Murphy Moul + Basil LLP

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Alan H. Shaw

James A. Squires

Mark R. George

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws