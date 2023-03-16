Norfolk Southern and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action on Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court over a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The suit, filed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Murray Murphy Moul & Basil, accuses the defendants of filing false public reports about the safety and efficiency of Norfolk's operations. The case is 2:23-cv-00982, Bucks County Employees Retirement System v. Norfolk Southern Corp. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
March 16, 2023, 6:27 PM