New Suit - Securities Class Action

Norfolk Southern and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action on Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court over a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The suit, filed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Murray Murphy Moul & Basil, accuses the defendants of filing false public reports about the safety and efficiency of Norfolk's operations. The case is 2:23-cv-00982, Bucks County Employees Retirement System v. Norfolk Southern Corp. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 16, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Bucks County Employees Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Murray Murphy Moul + Basil LLP

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Alan H. Shaw

James A. Squires

Mark R. George

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws