Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Triple Canopy Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Frontier Law Center, contends the plaintiffs failed to provide mandatory rest breaks or pay overtime wages, among other labor law violations. The case is 3:23-cv-00913, Buckner et al v. Triple Canopy, Inc.

Business Services

March 01, 2023, 1:55 PM