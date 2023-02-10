New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and parent company ByteDance were hit with a digital privacy class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of violating the federal Wiretap Act by redirecting users to an in-app browser whenever users opens a third-party web link in the TikTok app. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00841, Buckley v. Tiktok, Inc. et al.

Technology

February 10, 2023, 4:40 PM