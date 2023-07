New Suit - Privacy Class Action

AMC Networks was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of disclosing users' viewing habits to Facebook and other third parties in violation of various state and federal privacy laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03630, Buckley v. AMC Networks Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 21, 2023, 8:08 PM

William Buckley

Bursor & Fisher

AMC Networks, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/