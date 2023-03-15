Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against ceramic aggregate manufacturer Norlite LLC, Tradebe Environmental Services LLC and Tradebe Treatment and Recycling Northeast LLC to New York Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC on behalf of the Estate of Judith Anne Buckley, alleges that Buckley contracted and died from pulmonary fibrosis as a result of hazardous dust emissions from the defendants’ incineration facility. The case is 1:23-cv-00334, Buckley et al v. Norlite, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 15, 2023, 12:17 PM