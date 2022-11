Who Got The Work

UnitedHealth Group has turned to lawyer Christopher J. Lynch of Christopher J. Lynch PA to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, over the alleged denial of payment for prescription medications, was filed Oct. 11 in Florida Middle District Court by the Nation Law Firm on behalf of Charles Buckles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne C. Conway, is 6:22-cv-01874, Buckles v. UnitedHealthCare Insurance Company.