Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bowman & Brooke on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Toyota to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Davis Miles McGuire Gardner on behalf of Jeffrey Burkhartsmeyer, alleges that the safety restraints in a 2007 Toyota Prius failed to protect the plaintiff from injuries during a rollover accident. The case is 2:22-cv-02015, Burkhartsmeyer v. Toyota Motor North America Inc. et al.