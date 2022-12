New Suit - Contract

Construction group Walsh Federal and Travelers Insurance were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices for subcontracting work on a construction project, was filed by Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer McCandless on behalf of Buckeye Elm Contracting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02146, Buckeye Elm Contracting LLC v. Walsh Federal LLC et al.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 2:54 PM