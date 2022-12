New Suit - Employment

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court on behalf of Buckeye Cleaners. The complaint targets a former Buckeye marketing and salesperson for allegedly soliciting employees and customers in service of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00275, Buckeye Cleaners, Inc. v. Cravens.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2022, 7:50 PM