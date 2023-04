New Suit - Employment

Washington University in St. Louis was sued Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by the Prinz Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who asserts that she was terminated in retaliation for requesting religious accommodation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00492, Buck-Yael v. Washington University in St. Louis.

Education

April 18, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Aviva Buck-Yael

Plaintiffs

The Prinz Law Firm

The Prinz Law Firm PC

defendants

Washington University in St. Louis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination