Who Got The Work

Cary A. Slobin of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has entered an appearance for Kia Motors, the South Korean automaker, in a pending lawsuit over an allegedly defective product. The action was filed Dec. 22 in Arkansas Eastern District Court by Beacon Legal Group on behalf of Amy Annette Buck and Brandon Buck. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall Jr., is 4:22-cv-01265, Buck et al v. Kia America Inc.